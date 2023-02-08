Could QB Jacoby Brissett be an option for the Raiders?

The Raiders have a week to trade Derek Carr before they are forced to release him due to his contract. If he is on the roster by this time next week, his salary will be guaranteed for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Obviously, that won’t happen. But the point is that he won’t be on the roster in a week.

So with just over a month until free agency opens, who are the possible options for the Raiders if they happen to strike out on Aaron Rodgers? And who makes the most sense in the offense under Josh McDaniels?

One option could be a former player of McDaniels; Jacoby Brissett. After a strong season with the Browns, Brissett deserves another chance at being a starting quarterback. Here is what Pro Football Focus had to say about the former New England Patriots passer:

“Brissett proved to be a great choice for the Browns as their interim quarterback in 2022, and he doesn’t get enough credit for his solid play through the first 11 games. His 75.2 passing grade ranked 12th among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts on the season, and he placed in the top 10 in big-time throw rate (4.9%). Brissett should once again become one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks in the NFL if he doesn’t get a shot as a bridge starting quarterback.”

Signing Brissett and then drafting a quarterback in the early rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft might prove to be the best possible solution for the Raiders. The offense could still function at a high level until the rookie quarterback is ready to see the field.

If the Raiders are searching for a short-term option, it’s hard not to think that Brissett would be the best option considering how well he played last season and his familiarity with Josh McDaniels.

