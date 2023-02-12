Who could be QB coach target if Browns lose Drew Petzing?

Reports are out that if Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon gets the head job in Arizona, quarterback coach Drew Petzing could be his top choice for an offensive coordinator. If that happens it will leave the Cleveland Browns looking for a new quarterback coach and they could turn to a coach who has worked with Deshaun Watson before. Veteran coach Sean Ryan was Watson’s coach in Houston in 2017 and 2018 and might be a target for the Browns.

During Watson’s rookie year with Ryan, he only appeared in seven games before tearing his ACL. However, in 2018 Ryan helped guide Watson to an impressive season where he completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,165 yards and 26 touchdowns with only nine interceptions.

Sean Ryan is a well-respected coach in the NFL where his career started over a decade ago with the Giants in 2007. Ryan spent the last two seasons as the quarterbacks coach in Carolina and likely will be available with the coaching change.

