Could QB Chris Parson start for Mississippi State football? Here's what Zach Arnett said

STARKVILLE — With starting quarterback Will Rogers battling a shoulder injury and backup Mike Wright struggling in his two starts, would Mississippi State football consider giving freshman Chris Parson a start Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) against Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC)?

Coach Zach Arnett says there's a chance.

"I think it's Monday, and I don't think it's in my best interest to talk about all the specifics of the game plan," Arnett said.

Rogers was injured during the fourth quarter of an Oct. 7 win against Western Michigan. After an open date the following week, Wright made his first start in a 7-3 win against Arkansas on Oct. 21. Last Saturday, Wright started again in a 27-13 loss at Auburn.

Wright has completed 24 of 44 passes in his two starts for 246 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions to go along with 123 rushing yards. He transferred to MSU (4-4, 1-4) in the offseason after starting 11 games in three seasons at Vanderbilt.

CHRIS PARSON: Why I signed with Mississippi State football in the SEC

Parson was an early enrollee for the Bulldogs as a four-star prospect out of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee. He was regarded as one of the leaders in keeping MSU's signing class together following the death of coach Mike Leach in December.

Rogers' streak of 38 straight starts came to an end when he was out against the Razorbacks. He ranks third among SEC quarterbacks all time with 11,964 passing yards.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Zach Arnett: Chris Parson could start for Mississippi State football