‘It could be problematic’ – Another Real Madrid star suffers Euro 2024 injury blow

Another member of the first-team setup at La Liga giants Real Madrid has set alarm bells ringing in the early hours of Monday.

As much comes amid confirmation that he has picked up a fitness problem.

The subject of injury woes has of course taken its place front and centre in the chatter surrounding Real Madrid across the international break to date.

This comes with a number of high-profile Blancos stars having been struggling with a series of issues.

Aurélien Tchouaméni departed for duty with France already suffering with an ankle concern, with Kylian Mbappé having since suffered a broken nose, and Eduardo Camavinga a minor ankle injury, too.

Elsewhere, Arda Güler was considered only well enough to feature off the bench in Turkey’s 2nd Euro 2024 group stage outing, Nacho missed Spain’s equivalent fixture altogether, and Endrick limped out of training in the buildup to Brazil’s Copa América opener.

Safe to say, then, that another fitness blow is the last thing which those back at the Santiago Bernabéu would have wanted to hear of.

As alluded to above, though, as much, a short time ago, is precisely what was forthcoming.

Speaking in the aftermath of Germany’s 1-1 stalemate with Switzerland, Julian Nagelsmann admitted that Real Madrid stalwart Antonio Rüdiger has suffered a ‘problem with his thigh’.

The extent of the blow remains to be seen, but Germany’s headmaster confirmed that it ‘could be quite problematic’:

“Rüdiger has a bit of a problem with his thigh. We’ll have to see what happens. I hope it’s nothing serious. We’ll see. That could be quite problematic.”

Conor Laird | GSFN