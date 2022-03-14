Could All-Pro DT Calais Campbell be a free-agent target for Raiders?

It is no secret that the Raiders will try to upgrade the interior of their defensive line offseason. They need multiple contributors who can help stop the run and help rush the passer.

The expectation is that they will use both the draft and free agency to build up the middle of their defense. But who would make some sense for the Raiders, even on a one-year deal?

One name that they should consider is All-Pro defensive tackle Calais Campbell. He\s s[end the last two seasons in Baltimore, making the Pro Bowl in 2020. He’s been an ironman in the league, playing in at least 12 games in every season since 2008.

In a recent article by ESPN, they ranked Campbell as one of the top free agents set to hit the open market. Here is why they believe he still has a ton of value left:

“Entering his age-36 season, Campbell has all the intangibles to prop up what is still a productive on-field game. He started 14 games for the Ravens last season, he is one of the NFL’s most respected locker room leaders, and his 6-foot-8 frame can come in handy for creative special teams coaches.”

Campbell wouldn’t be a long-term solution, but he would be a fantastic bridge to a rookie. He would also be a great leader on that defense and would strengthen their run defense in a big way.

He will likely only require a deal with $6-7 million per season, which would work with the Raiders given their cap space. He also has positional flexibility, something that Patrick Graham would love to have on his defense.

We will see what the market looks like for Campbell in the upcoming days, but this would make a ton of sense for the Raiders as they look to continue to upgrade their defensive line.

List