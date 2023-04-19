Could All-Pro Budda Baker be a trade target for Eagles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The entire NFL took notice when the news broke of Jalen Hurts’ record contract extension with the Eagles. The franchise QB received congratulations from many of his teammates on social media.

He also got props from a big-name player from another team with a very uncertain future.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is a 3-time All-Pro and 5-time Pro Bowler who was quick to sends his roses when he heard about Hurts’ new deal.

According to multiple reports, Baker asked for a trade from the Cardinals last week after his request for a new contract wasn’t well-received by the team. Baker wants to be the highest-paid safety in the game; his 2023 salary of $14.75 million is currently sixth-highest according to overthecap.com.

Maybe Baker is just praising Hurts for getting his money. It could be something more. With the NFL Draft approaching next week, Howie Roseman could work out a deal similar to last year, where the Eagles traded the 18th and 101st overall picks to the Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown. Brown, like Baker, felt he outplayed his contract and was looking for a new deal from his team.

What would the Eagles have to give up in a hypothetical trade with the Cardinals for Baker, who has two seasons remaining on his contract? The Eagles’ two first-round picks (10 & 30) are off the table, in my opinion.

The market for safeties isn’t very robust, especially a full month into free agency. C.J. Gardner-Johnson had a great season and could only get a one-year contract out of it. If Roseman dangles the Eagles’ second-round (62nd) pick this year or next year, maybe adding K’Von Wallace or Reed Blankenship, I believe that could be enough.

That price tag, even for just two seasons of Budda Baker, would be a bargain.

