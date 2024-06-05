Who could potentially replace Kevin De Bruyne if he leaves City this summer?

The possibility was raised yesterday that Kevin De Bruyne could potentially depart Manchester City for the Saudi Pro League. In an interview with Belgian news outlet HLN the Manchester City legend said he was contemplating an offer from the Gulf State. There is no doubt that Kevin De Bruyne has earned the right to decide how he spends the final years of his career.

But if he was to depart Manchester City it would be no easy task for the champions to replace the midfielder. He is arguably still City’s most creative midfielder. Phil Foden showed this season that he is on his way to becoming the main man at Manchester City. He may be there already based on his exceptional form this season. Despite this City would need to replace De Bruyne if he left this summer. With that in mind who could come in to replace the Belgian international? That is no easy task but here are three players who could slot into Pep Guardiola’s squad if De Bruyne were to leave this summer.

One player who has been linked with the champions is Bayern Munich playmaker Jamal Musiala. Jacob Steinberg has previously reported for the Guardian that Musiala is a top target for the world champions this summer. That scenario may have changed at Bayern Munich since Vincent Kompany was recently named as manager of the Bundesliga giants. It is also doubtful that Bayern would sell one of their prized assets unless Musiala demanded a summer transfer.

There is no doubt as a player Musiala appears ideally suited to a role in Pep Guardiola’s squad. With his versatility to play either as a number 10 or on either wing, he appears to be a player who is built for life at the Etihad. His passing game and goal-scoring ability from midfield would immediately add a different dimension to Manchester City’s squad. Also, with the ball at his feet, he is one of the best dribblers in European football. He appears to be a player who could form a deadly midfield partnership with Phil Foden.

Any potential Manchester City move from Musiala would be entirely dependent on his situation at Bayern Munich. As previously mentioned there appears to be little chance of the Bundesliga giants selling one of their prized assets. But if he were to request a transfer there is no doubt Manchester City would be at the front of the queue for his services. Of all of the players who could potentially replace De Bruyne Musiala appears to be the player who could do the role.

Another player who could potentially step into De Bruyne’s shoes is Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze. The England international has become one of the best playmakers in the Premier League during his time at Palace. A report from Spanish publication Fichajes has previously linked City with a big money move for Eze this summer.

There is no doubt that Eze has the quality to play at the highest level. Since arriving at Crystal Palace from QPR he become an England international and looks poised for a crucial role for Gareth Southgate’s squad at Euro 24 this summer.

Eze is another player blessed with immense creativity and versatility. Alongside Michael Olise he has become one of the most dangerous attacking midfielders in the Premier League. This coupled with his ability to score crucial goals means he is another player who could potentially fill the void left by Kevin De Bruyne.

Any potential move from Manchester City for Eze would likely not come cheap. Given his stature at Palace, the London club would likely demand a sizable transfer fee to sell the England international. But his quality is obvious and he could be a player City look to sign if De Bruyne departs this summer.

The final player on the list of possible replacements for Kevin De Bruyne is Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz. Of all of the players in Europe that could potentially replace De Bruyne Wirtz appears to be the ideal candidate for the job. Graeme Bailey and Jamie Spencer have previously reported earlier this season for 90min.com of City’s interest in signing the German international.

There is no doubt that Florian Wirtz is one of the premier young playmakers in world football. His talent and potential has been known for some time. This season saw him take a massive stride forward in his career. He was one of the main creative forces for Xabi Alonso’s side as they only lost one game in all competitions across the entire season. Florian Wirtz was one of several factors behind their dominance. As a player, he ticks every box possible to be a potential replacement for Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City.

But as with all things that seem perfect, there appears to be a catch. Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that Bayer Leverkusen have no intention of selling Wirtz this summer. But if De Bruyne was to stay at City next season and depart after the 24/25 season it could see Manchester City move for Wirtz. That may be the only way based on the available evidence that Manchester City could land a player who’s playing style resembles that of the club legend that is Kevin De Bruyne.