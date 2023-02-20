Will Anderson Jr. was one of the most dominant players in all of college football over the last two seasons. The outside linebacker was a nightmare for opposing offensive lines and spent most of his time in the backfield, hunting down whoever had the ball.

With Anderson now preparing for the 2023 NFL draft, analysts are attempting to predict where he will begin his professional career.

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick and are expected to draft a defensive player, but the trade value of the pick may force Chicago to ship it out to a team in need of a quarterback.

While most pundits discuss the possibility of teams trading up for a quarterback, Curt Popejoy of Steelers Wire believes the Pittsburgh Steelers may trade up for Anderson.

“Edge rusher might not be the highest need for the Steelers but if they can make a move for the other truly elite defensive player in this draft, Former Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is the type of defensive player opposing offenses have to plan for. Sort of like T.J. Watt. That would be an unstoppable tandem.”

The Steelers have pick No. 17 in the 2023 draft, but a move to grab an NFL-ready edge rusher may be worth the price. As Popejoy mentions, pairing Anderson with Watt would be a very scary defensive front.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover former Alabama stars as the 2023 NFL draft approaches.

7 Alabama players selected in latest 2023 mock draft

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers trade up to draft Will Anderson Jr.?

