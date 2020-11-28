Could Pittsburgh be on the front end of an outbreak?

Now that the Ravens-Steelers game has moved from Thursday to Sunday to Tuesday, it’s not yet time to exhale regarding whether the game can be played on Tuesday.

Although the situation in Baltimore seems to finally be getting under control, with only one new positive test result on Friday, the Steelers could be on the front end of their own outbreak.

The news that three Pittsburgh players landed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday, while easy to miss in the seemingly endless stream of COVID-induced roster moves, could be a sign that the Steelers are in the early throes of the same kind of mess that plagued the Ravens all week.

Although it hasn’t been announced or reported that Isaiah Buggs, Stephon Tuitt, or Jerald Hawkins actually tested positive, someone in the organization apparently has it. Which means that more can have it. Which means that more can get it.

As the Ravens learned, it can spread like wildfire.

So if Buggs, Tuitt, and/or Hawkins landed on the COVID-19 reserve list because they have COVID-19, it makes sense to monitor the daily reports of additional players testing positive or being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list in order to see whether the Steelers will have an outbreak of their own.

If they do, the third postponement of the Ravens-Steelers game — the one that finally sends the game to Week 18 — could be attributed not to the Ravens but the Steelers. Which would be ironic to say the least, given the various public complaints made this week by Steelers players regarding the first two postponements.

