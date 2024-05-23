Could the Philadelphia 76ers make free agency run at Knicks’ OG Anunoby?

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to have a ton of options throughout the 2024 offseason. They are armed with cap space and draft assets to pull off moves either in free agency or in trades as they look to make upgrades around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey stated that the Sixers need a wing player. They need somebody who can produce on either end of the floor in the big moments of the playoffs and there are options out there for them.

One option could be New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby who has a $20 million player option for the 2024-25 season. If he opts out, the Sixers could be an option for him. Per Ian Begley of SNY:

As previously reported, members of the Philadelphia 76ers have seen Anunoby as an offseason target. Paul George is also a target for Philadelphia. But if the Sixers can’t get George, I could see them making a big offer to Anunoby – if for no other reason than it would force New York to match the money.

Anunoby, obviously, does have a history with Nick Nurse from their days together with the Toronto Raptors. One could make a case that the Knicks would still be playing right now if Anunoby didn’t get hurt early in New York’s semifinal series loss to the Indiana Pacers.

While Anunoby would be an obvious big help to the Sixers, one has to believe that there is little chance New York would let him go. He was such an important piece to the success the Knicks had.

