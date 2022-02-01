Could Penn State get a late surprise on signing day?

The college football recruiting news is about to start flying once again with the traditional signing period ready to put the finishing touches on the Class of 2022. And if Penn State gets a little luck, they may be able to add some late help to the offensive line.

Penn State is not expected to make much of any noise on the traditional national signing day, but there is a recruit to keep an eye on out on the west coast, just in case. Vega Ioane, a three-star interior offensive lineman from Graham, Washington is scheduled to make his decision on signing day. And according to his 247Sports profile, Penn State is one of four schools Ioane has “warm” interest in as he approaches his announcement.

The crystal ball predictions, however, suggest it would be a stunner if Penn State manages to receive Ioane’s commitment on Wednesday. The Washington Huskies are the runaway favorite with 100% of the current crystal ball predictions on the record. And, truthfully, that feels about right. Although, Ioane did decommit from Washington in mid-December.

But it is worth noting that Ioane made a late visit to Penn State’s campus this past weekend, marking his final official visit on his recruiting process. Ioane visited Washington the previous week and previously visited Minnesota in mid-December.

Penn State was late to the party in extending an offer to Ioane, doing so in mid-January, just two weeks before his official visit to Happy Valley.

Maybe this will all prove to be too little too late for Penn State, but Ioane would help fill an immediate need on the roster the Class of 2022 didn’t necessarily address deeply. The offensive line is getting some help on the way in the Class of 2023 and Class of 2024, but the Class of 2022 focused on many other positions more than the offensive line. Ioane may not be a blue-chipper that tips the scales of the Big Ten entirely in Penn State’s favor, but his commitment would certainly be a nice way to round out the already impressive Class of 2022.

