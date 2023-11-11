How could the Penn State football offense look this bad? Lions' report card vs. Michigan

STATE COLLEGE — This Penn State football team failed in its second and final attempt at a season-defining victory in 2023.

Once again, that failure came against one of the Big Ten's top two teams — this time 24-15 to undefeated, third-ranked (CFP) Michigan Wolverines, a team without its suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh.

It certainly didn't matter when the Penn State offense, once more, failed miserably when it was pushed hard by an elite defense. Like at Ohio State three weeks ago, it really offered no concrete answers with the ball.

Here are the grades for the now 8-2 Nittany Lions, who will were officially knocked out of the College Football Playoff.

Nov 11, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) pushes forward with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: D+

This escaped a complete failing grade because of the hard-charging effort by Nick Singleton early and Kaytron Allen later.

Otherwise, it was a conservative, dysfunctional mess against arguably the top defense in the nation. Drew Allar completed just eight of his first 19 passes for just 51 yards.

Allen broke away for a 34-yard run early and that was about it. The second-longest play when it mattered was a 19-yard completion to tight end Tyler Warren. That was it.

Defense: B

Nov 11, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Semaj Morgan (82) runs the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

An impressive performance from an overall, unified perspective. Good gang-tackling and keeping things in front of them all day long.

Of course, once Michigan got a touchdown lead — much like Ohio State — it knew it really didn't have to do very much with risk involved.

It simply ran the ball time and again to the tune of 217 yards. Star Blake Corum did the most damage, including the game-clinching touchdown blast with the game beginning to drain away in the fourth quarter. He pounded for 131 yards on 23 carries.

Where were the game-changing plays by the some of the nation's elite talents?

There were none.

Special teams: B-

This unit needed to help win this day. And, honestly enough, it really didn't enough of a shot to do it. Credit Michigan's kicking and punting for not allowing much of any return possibilities.

Riley Thompson did produce yet one more impressive day punting.

Coaching: D

Nov 11, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks on the sideline during the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, James Franklin's deepest, fastest, most talented team assembled looked to be scratching and clawing all day just to stay in this contest.

Never, really, was Penn State the aggressor, never truly pushing the envelope to control the game in front of the second-largest Beaver Stadium crowd ever (110,856).

The offensive game plan? It lacked any cohesion again beyond up-the-middle runs.

Overall: D+

This isn't for a lack of effort from the players, particularly the defense.

But it just seems that Penn State's star athletes cannot produce the kind of plays in big moments deserving of a true playoff team.

No matter how hard they fought on both lines or on special teams or in rushing to tackle one Michigan numbing running player after another.

No game-changing turnovers or big plays on offense.

How could this offense look this neutered and dysfunctional for a second time on a big stage in a month?

