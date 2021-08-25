Could Paul Millsap sit out start of season until right team, role presents itself?

After a down year in Denver, where the veteran saw his lowest minutes per game since his sophomore campaign in 2007-08, Millsap is said to be seeking a crystalized role on a team with deep playoff aspirations. “I think he just wants to know he’s the third big or the reserve, small-ball 5 for a good team,” one assistant general manager told B/R…

At present, there’s an expectation among league executives that Millsap could ride out an extended offseason, resting his legs after Denver’s run to the 2020 Western Conference Finals and the subsequent sprint that was the 2020-21 campaign…

“I think he’s gonna be a minimum or a midseason guy,” said one veteran front office voice. “What’s the rush? The money wouldn’t get much better, and he can just pick his team. What if New Orleans is really good come January? What happens when some guy gets hurt, and that team starts scrambling for a replacement? He can pick his spot.”