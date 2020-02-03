Could Patriots visit Super Bowl champion Chiefs in 2020 season opener?

On Opening Night of the 2017 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs came into New England and spoiled the Patriots' banner-raising celebration by beating the reigning Super Bowl champions 42-27.

The Patriots may have the chance to return the favor in 2020.

The Chiefs' 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV means they'll begin the 2020 season with a primetime home game, either on Thursday night in the first contest of the NFL season or on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

We don't know who they'll play in Week 1, but we know it's one of eight teams -- one of which is the Patriots, who have Kansas City as one of their road opponents in 2020.

Here are the other seven teams the Chiefs could host as they raise their Super Bowl LIV banner:

- Houston Texans

- Las Vegas Raiders

- Atlanta Falcons

- Los Angeles Chargers

- Denver Broncos

- Carolina Panthers

- New York Jets













The Raiders and Chargers both are moving into new stadiums in 2020, so it's unlikely the NFL would put either team in the primetime slot for a road game.

Of the rest of these matchups, there's a clear favorite outside the Patriots: the Texans, who blew a 24-0 lead to Kansas City in the AFC Divisional Round.

That revenge factor and a Patrick Mahomes-Deshaun Watson quarterback matchup could convince the NFL to schedule Chiefs-Texans on Opening Night.

But the Patriots and Chiefs have plenty of history, as well -- the teams have split their last four meetings, which include New England's overtime win in the 2018 AFC Championship Game -- and if Tom Brady is still in New England, it very well could be the Patriots heading to Arrowhead Stadium to kick off the 2020 season.

