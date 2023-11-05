Could Patriots try to bring Mike Vrabel home?

Recently, we laid out the steps that would be involved in the Commanders making a move to make Bill Belichick their next head coach. That approach (or any other outcome that would entail Belichick leaving New England) would leave the Patriots without a head coach.

So who would take over?

Many assume that Jerod Mayo is the coach in waiting in New England. And that might indeed be the case. But what about Mike Vrabel?

Someone with a pretty good feel for the way things works threw that idea out there to us in early July. Belichick goes, and the Patriots bring Vrabel home.

The Patriots obviously would have to make a deal with the Titans, the same way the Commanders would have to make a deal with the Patriots. And, obviously, Vrabel would have to want to do it.

He entered the team's Hall of Fame last month. He's beloved by the fans. He's respected by Belichick. He could be the perfect bridge from the Patriot Way (which, as we'll explain later this morning, is no longer working) to Vrabel's Way, which has worked in Tennessee despite some less-than-ideal personnel decisions by the front office.

Earlier this week, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe identified a "dream scenario" for 2024 of Vrabel as the head coach, Mayo as the defensive coordinator, and Josh McDaniels as the offensive coordinator.

A lot has to happen for that dream to become a reality. It's at least worth paying attention to the possibility, as the second half of the season approaches and as owners begin eyeballing potential upgrades to their current situations.