Could Patriots' Stephon Gilmore be looking for this type of contract?

Could Stephon Gilmore be looking for Darius Slay-type of contract?

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is unhappy with his contract, and how this situation gets resolved could have a major impact on the team ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

Gilmore recently provided his side of the situation in a phone conversation with longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

"I just want what I'm worth, however that plays out," Gilmore said, per Anderson. "Every player should be paid what they're worth. That’s just how it is."

Gilmore has a base salary of $7 million in 2021, which is the final season of the five-year contract he signed with the Patriots before the 2017 campaign.

He is one of the Patriots' most important players and, despite a bit of a decline in his performance in 2020 compared to his brilliant 2019 season, the 30-year-old veteran remains one of the NFL's top cornerbacks.

So, what type of contract is Gilmore looking for?

"I think he's looking for Darius Slay's extension, which is $16.66 million per year," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said Sunday on NBC10 Boston's "Sports Sunday".

"The Slay comparison makes some sense because it's Slay's third contract. He was near 30 years old. The Patriots will tell you the Eagles may already regret doing that. But the bottom line is I think Gilmore has a point here. Now, if he's asking for Jalen Ramsey money, that's something else."

Check out the video above to watch the full conversation on Gilmore's contract situation between Breer and Michael Felger.