Could Patriots see wide receiver Dez Bryant later this season?

Dez Bryant hasn't played an NFL game in three years, but there's a chance the New England Patriots' defense will have to game plan for him this season.

The Baltimore Ravens plan to host the free-agent wide receiver for a workout and sign him to their practice squad if that goes well and if he passes his physical, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

NFL Network's Jane Slater added a bit more context: The Ravens want to get him practice reps with quarterback Lamar Jackson and potentially could elevate him to the active roster if they like what they see.

Few notes on this:

-I’m told Ravens want to see where he’s at shape wise & skill size w PS move. Where can he contribute?

-1st week, get him reps with Lamar see what it looks like. Go from there.

-Big guy who can make contested catches. Think 31 is still young & hopeful upside https://t.co/NbghFJN7N5 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 22, 2020

The Patriots host the Ravens in Week 10, so if Bryant indeed lands in Baltimore and makes enough progress over the next three weeks to be promoted to the 53-man roster, he'll face New England for the second time in his career.

The former Cowboys wide receiver turns 32 in early November and last played for Dallas in 2017, when he tallied 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

Bryant tore his Achilles tendon two days after signing with the New Orleans Saints in Nov. 2018 and has been a free agent ever since. The Ravens hosted the three-time Pro Bowler for a workout in August, though, so they clearly believe he still has something left in the tank.