Could Patriots pursue this star wide receiver in free agency?

As usual, there are plenty of rumors ahead of free agency, and the New England Patriots are linked to one involving a star wideout.

The Athletic’s Chad Graff mentioned in a column how he believes the team will likely switch its focus to Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Calvin Ridley, after Mike Evans signed a two-year deal to stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Graff wrote:

Receiver Calvin Ridley (Jaguars) will be a free agent and could match the productivity of Evans over the next three years. The Patriots will probably pivot to making him their top priority now.

Calvin Ridley is coming off a 1,000-yard season with the Jaguars in 2023. He recorded 76 catches for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns with Jacksonville.

Graff obviously believes the Patriots are still very much in play for Ridley, who would not be a bad option considering the offense needs a productive receiver.

New England has lacked a bona fide top receiver for quite some time, and the former Alabama star would undoubtedly fill a need there.

