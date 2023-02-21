Could Patriots LT Isaiah Wynn be a target for Raiders in free agency?

NFL free agency opens in just a few weeks and the Raiders are expected to be extremely active as they have quite a bit of cap space. One spot they could look to spend some money is on the offensive line, which desperately needs an infuse of talent.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they named one player that could be a steal at each position as we get ready for free agency. One name on the offensive line to watch is New England Patriots LT Isaiah Wynn. Here is why PFF believes he could be a steal in free agency:

“Wynn produced 70.0-plus PFF grades in every season between 2019 and 2021, but the biggest concern for a prospective team will be whether he can stay healthy. His career is littered with injuries, and he is coming off his only season in the league with a PFF pass-blocking grade lower than 70.0. If Wynn stays healthy and performs at his 2019-2021 level, he is a starting-caliber offensive tackle who can be had for less money due to the injury concerns.”

Wynn has played mostly left tackle for the Patriots, but he doe have the ability to play guard and right tackle. Considering the Raiders need help at several positions, Wynn could be exactly what they are looking for as they try to improve the depth across the offensive line.

And when you consider the staff’s familiarity with Wynn, this does feel like a perfect buy-low candidate for a team. Don’t be surprised if the Raiders show an interest in the former first-round pick from Georgia.

More!

What condition the position is in: Assessing Raiders level of need at QB ahead of free agency

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire