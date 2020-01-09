Could Patriots have interest in Mike Groh, ex-Eagles offensive coordinator?

The NFL coaching carousel can turn in serendipitous ways.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday they have fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh along with wide receivers coach Carson Walch.

Groh is the son of former NFL coach Al Groh, who worked with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the New York Giants (1989 to 1992), the Cleveland Browns (1992), the Patriots (1996) and the New York Jets (1997 to 1999).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Mike Groh's brother, Matt Groh, just finished his ninth season with the Patriots in their scouting department, and Belichick knew both of Al Groh's sons while he coached with the Giants in the late 1980s.

"I've known Mike since Al was with the Giants and they won the state championship in New Jersey," Belichick said about Mike Groh in November after his Patriots faced Groh's Eagles, via The Boston Globe.

"And then Matt played when we were on Long Island, and [I've] stayed in contact with Al, Matt, Mike, [Al's wife] Anne [Groh] through the years."

So, yeah. Belichick and the Groh family go way back.

And if Josh McDaniels leaves the Patriots to accept a head coaching job this offseason, New England will need a new offensive coordinator.

Mike Groh saw mixed results in two years as the Eagles' offensive coordinator: Philly's offense ranked 18th in points scored in 2018 and 12th in 2019.

If Belichick doesn't have a quality internal candidate to replace McDaniels, though, he'd likely prefer an external candidate with at least some knowledge of the Patriots' system, especially if Tom Brady returns for another season.

The 48-year-old Groh, who also worked on Nick Saban's Alabama staff for three seasons, may check off the box.

Story continues

The Patriots also could target recently-fired Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea, who has several years' experience in New England. And this all assumes McDaniels won't come back to the Patriots for another go-round.

If McDaniels lands with the Cleveland Browns, though, Groh is a familiar name Patriots fans should keep an eye on.

Could Patriots have interest in Mike Groh, ex-Eagles offensive coordinator? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston