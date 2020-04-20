The Patriots, if you haven’t noticed, still have a pretty glaring need at quarterback.

And Tua Tagovailoa could be poised for a slide Thursday night, amid numerous reports about the level of concern with his various injuries.

So now there’s a chance those two could coincide. In his big mock draft in today’s Football Morning in America, NBC’s Peter King is projecting the Patriots to make a trade up to the 13th spot in the draft to select the talented Alabama quarterback. Doing so would require trading future assets since the Patriots pick 23rd and not again until 87th, but there are enough dots to connect to make a picture appear.

Even though you might be skeptical enough to say it’s just a mock draft, it also dovetails with the opinion of former Bill Belichick assistant Charlie Weis, who said it was consistent with Belichick’s background and their needs to make a big deal.

“I also wouldn’t put it past Bill to run all the way to the top of the draft, and go get one of the big boys. I wouldn’t put it past him,” Weis said. “Just when you rule out that he’ll do something like that, that’s when he’ll do it. All of a sudden Tua is your quarterback.”

Weis said he wasn’t projecting it based off inside information, but the confluence of need and opportunity and the trust between Belichick and Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Likewise, King’s putting together projection of possible events (although one with a higher level of input from league executives and coaches than most). It may be a long shot, but it makes enough sense on enough levels to be something less than a surprise if it happens.

Could the Patriots make a big move up for a quarterback? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk