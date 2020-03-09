Could a pair of 3rd-round picks be enough for Redskins to trade Trent Williams?

Trent Williams wants a trade out of Washington, and the Redskins have allowed Williams' representatives to call around the NFL looking for a deal. What happens next, however, remains unknown.

Reports have shown interest from the New York Jets, a team committed to rebuilding their offensive line to protect young quarterback Sam Darnold. Williams would be a tremendous help in that capacity.

The Jets hold the 11th pick of the NFL Draft, and it seems unlikely Williams will fetch a first-round pick at this point in his contract. A second-round pick seems like the Redskins goal, and for the Jets, that might be too high, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

New York does hold two third-round picks though, and that could make sense for the Jets to offer for Williams.

The Jets can try to avoid giving up a second-round pick, but all it takes is some competition for Williams and things could change. He's undoubtedly worth more than a pair of third-round picks. Williams made the Pro Bowl for seven straight years prior to sitting out the 2019 season. He will only be 32 when the season starts, and left tackle is a position where players often last into their late 30s.

A new contract is a hurdle for Williams and a new team to work out, for sure. But once a team gets that far down the road, would they really not go all the way and get a trade done? It will be interesting to watch.

That's not to say a pair of third-round picks don't have value, they do. Washington has had recent success in the third round, most notably with Terry McLaurin last year.

If the Jets do offer the pair of third-rounders, that could leave the Redskins with three third-round selections. With that much ammunition, Washington could probably move into the second round if the right situation took shape.

