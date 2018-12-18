Could Packers make a run at Nick Saban? One ESPN analyst thinks so originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Let's speculate!

Earlier on Get Up, ESPN's morning talk show, TV analyst and ex-player Ryan Clark fired off this take about the Packers' head coaching search:

"You try to get Nick Saban to leave Alabama and become the coach."@Realrclark25 says the Packers need to go big pic.twitter.com/AM3She38Sh — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 18, 2018

"If you're Green Bay right now, you sell the farm. You sell the farm. You send everybody to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and you try to get Nick Saban to leave Alabama and become the coach. When you look at quarterback-coach relationships - Sean Payton and Drew Brees, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady - there is mutual respect and accountability there."

It's kind of a reckless heat check of punditry, but some of this stands to reason. Saban's got nothing to prove at Alabama anymore. His disastrous tenure in Miami can't sit well with him. It's Aaron Rodgers.

Rumors of Saban's NFL return pop up every year, so until there's some more substance, it's not even really a rumor yet. But wouldn't that be something!