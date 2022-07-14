Could the Packers pull off a white helmet?

The Cincinnati Bengals teased a new white helmet for the 2022 season on Thursday. Is there any way the Green Bay Packers could pull off a white helmet?

We put the graphics department at Packers Wire to work to help us find out.

The team’s “Color Rush” white uniforms were used as a starting point and guide. In our design, the striping on the helmet matches the arms and pants, and we added a gold accent to the Packers’ “G” logo.

Packers Wire design, Coley Cleary

Admittedly, it’s not a great look. The Packers are green and gold, and this whole idea doesn’t have nearly enough of the core colors. With the “Color Rush” design, at least the Packers had gold in the helmet.

The NFL is allowing alternate helmets in 2022, but the Packers haven’t announced any kind of addition. The team’s well-regarded throwback uniforms (with gold helmets and no logo) will make a return.

Let us know what you think of our all-white design