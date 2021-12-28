Could Packers get help in the return game from CFL star?

A star from the CFL might be one option for re-energizing the Green Bay Packers’ return game late in the 2021 season.

The team reported a workout for wide receiver DeVonte Dedmon of the Ottawa Redblacks on Monday. Dedmon, who went undrafted out of William & Mary in the 2019 draft, was a CFL All-Star in 2021 and the recipient of the John Argo Special Teams Award, given annually to the best special teams player in the league.

Dedmon returned 48 punts for 737 yards and two touchdowns and 49 kickoffs for 1,223 yards and one touchdown this past season. Over only 16 career games in the CFL, Dedmon has five return touchdowns, including two kickoffs over 100 yards and two punt returns over 70 yards. His five return touchdowns in his first 15 games set a new CFL record.

The Packers could use the spark in the return game. Maurice Drayton’s group ranks 29th in the NFL in punt return average (6.8 yards) and 30th in kick return average (17.3) after 16 weeks.

Also, rookie Amari Rodgers is on the COVID-19 reserve list, and Malik Taylor will miss the rest of the regular season while on injured reserve. There’s certainly a pressing need at returner. Slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan is listed on the team’s depth chart as the next man up at both punt and kick returner.

Could Dedmon, who has no NFL experience, come in and handle both duties for a Super Bowl contender? It would be a risk, but Dedmon doesn’t lack experience. In addition to his work in the CFL, Dedmon also returned 55 kickoffs and 19 punts and scored two return touchdowns during his collegiate career at William & Mary.

The Packers didn’t immediately sign Dedmon on Monday, but adding him to the practice squad could be an option. General manager Brian Gutekunst has signed several players from the CFL over the last few seasons, including receiver Reggie Begelton, another All-Star.

The Packers also hosted a visit for running back Kerrith Whyte, who returned 81 kickoffs at the college level before becoming a seventh-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2019. He spent time with the Packers during November. His return could provide an immediate option at kick returner, even if Dedmon is also signed.

His is one of Dedmon’s punt return touchdowns from the 2021 season:

