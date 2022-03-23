Could the Packers draft 2 wide receivers in the first round?

In the aftermath of the Green Bay Packers trading away Davante Adams, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah posed a fascinating “what if” scenario: Could the Packers use both of their first-round picks on the wide receiver position?

In his latest mock draft on NFL.com, Jeremiah had the Packers taking Ohio State receiver Chris Olave at No. 22 overall (the pick from the Raiders) and Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson at No. 28 overall.

“I know it probably won’t happen, but a man can dream,” Jeremiah wrote.

He’s right; it probably won’t happen. But there’s a more interesting subplot to this idea: What are the chances of the Packers using two of their top four picks on wide receivers?

Here’s where it could get interesting. The Packers lost Adams, still haven’t re-signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling and have yet to make an addition at receiver in free agency. This team is long overdue for an investment of draft capital at receiver, even after taking Amari Rodgers last year. Without Adams or Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are the Packers’ top two receivers. At this point, adding two receivers through the draft is a completely plausible scenario.

The Packers shouldn’t go into the draft looking for replicas of Adams and Valdes-Scantling because that’s just chasing a mirage. But finding two rookies who fit the individual roles of Adams and Valdes-Scantling is smart, and this draft has options.

Adams is the prototypical “X” receiver. He can do everything. Valdes-Scantling created a lot of big plays – both for himself and others – with his combination of speed and length. The Packers need a No. 1 target and a deep threat.

Olave is pro-ready and could be a future No. 1. What if the Packers took him at No. 22 and a big, fast receiver like North Dakota State’s Christian Watson in the second round? Or maybe the Packers could get Dotson or Jameson Williams at No. 28 and Georgia’s George Pickens in the second round? What about Drake London or Treylon Burks in the first round and Jalen Tolbert or Alec Pierce in the second?

There are so many intriguing options at receiver in the first 60 picks. General manager Brian Gutekunst will have an opportunity to pick and choose his flavor of receiver in the first and second rounds.

Investing two first-round picks at receiver would be an incredible turn for a franchise that hasn’t picked a receiver in the first round since 2002. But using one first-round pick might become necessary without Adams on the roster, and the second round has long been a sweet spot for the Packers drafting receivers.

Trading Adams opened a lot of doors for the Packers in this draft. Completely revamping the wide receiver position by using valuable draft capital is now a very real option.

