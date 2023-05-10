Could OT Mekhi Becton be a linchpin to the Jets' Super Bowl run in 2023? | You Pod to Win the Game

Charles McDonald · Jori Epstein
1

You Pod to Win the Game's Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein discuss New York Jets offensive tackle and 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton and whether or not he could be the key to the Jets' 2023 season. Becton has not been able to stay on the field the last few years, but after declining his fifth-year option, the Jets expect Becton to step up in a make-or-break season.