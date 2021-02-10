Could OT Alejandro Villinueva be a fit for the Chargers?

The Chargers’ priority this offseason will be to upgrade the offensive line after neglecting the group for years now.

The early rounds of the NFL draft should be their outlet, given the talent at the top, but free agency is where general manager Tom Telesco has banked on since the beginning of his tenure.

Should Telesco explore the free agency market to address the line, one player that could draw some intrigue is Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva.

Villanueva, 32, is finishing up his sixth season in the NFL. He has started every single game dating back to 2016. Villanueva was selected to a pair of Pro Bowls (2017, 2018).

Villanueva has graded between 74.0 and 82.0 in each of his last five seasons, per Pro Football Focus. He ranks in the 54th percentile in PFF pass-blocking grade and the 46th percentile in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets during that time.

Sam Tevi, the team’s starting left tackle from this past season, is slated to be a free agent and while they like Tevi, the team may view Villanueva is a more reliable option for the next season or two.

Villanueva’s offensive line coach in Pittsburgh, Shaun Sarrett, is now the assistant offensive line coach with Los Angeles, so the familiarity might be appealing to the veteran.

I’m a firm believer that the Chargers should draft one with their first or second-round selections, but the team could still do so while signing Villanueva as a stop-gap measure.

Another player from Pittsburgh that’s worth monitoring is Matt Feiler, who is also expected to be a free agent. Feiler’s proven himself at both tackle and guard. He could provide L.A. with the versatility to play either spot in a pinch.