Could the Orioles turn to Yasiel Puig to help their outfield depth?

The Orioles, through nearly a third of the season, are in a far different spot than anyone anticipated.

They've guaranteed themselves to have a winning record through the first 20 games, with two more games against the Nationals still to come, and they're playing better baseball, specifically offensively, than anyone could've predicted.

Meaning with just two weeks until the MLB trade deadline, the Orioles likely won't view themselves as total sellers - even if they're not considered buyers.

With the news that Austin Hays will hit the 10-day Injured List with a non displaced rib fracture, they called up Cedric Mullins from the team's alternate site at Double-A Bowie.

And if the Orioles want to add some veteran talent to the list, Yasiel Puig could be an option.

Puig slashed .267/.327/.458 last season playing for the Indians and Reds with 24 home runs and 84 RBIs. The Orioles were reportedly interested in Puig in early July with a lack of outfield depth, but Puig instead signed with the Braves. He immediately tested positive for COVID-19, however, and didn't sign with Atlanta.

Whether Puig would even consider the Orioles is obviously a key factor, but the Orioles' fast start certainly would play a role.

The Orioles are interested in signing Yasiel Puig and have made at least one offer, according to a source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 11, 2020

The Orioles outfield has been solid with Hays and Anthony Santander in center and right field, but they've struggled to get consistency from their starter in left.

DJ Stewart went 0-for-14 with eight strikeouts and six walks in his eight games as an Oriole, but was sent down to the team's alternate site. Mullins has just one hit in 13 at-bats, but Dwight Smith Jr. is hitting .267 and has seven hits in the team's last five games and could be the team's answer permanently.

The in-house option, of course, is Ryan Mountcastle, the player fans have been clamoring for all season long. But if the Orioles are looking to upgrade their outfield depth, Puig is someone that the Orioles will likely do their homework on.

Orioles within the past couple weeks renewed their interest in Yasiel Puig. But it's a mystery what's going on with him now. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 15, 2020

