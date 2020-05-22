Could the Oregon vs. Ohio State series flip locations?

There's still so much unknown right now when it comes to professional sports and collegiate sports.

Oregon Ducks fans and Ohio State Buckeye fans are anticipating the decision on their scheduled 2020 non-conference game this fall. The game is currently scheduled for Sept. 12 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

However, there's a lot of concern that sporting events will not take place in the state of Oregon at that time.

Two weeks ago, Oregon Governor Kate Brown gave an update on sporting events in Oregon, stating that large events such as sports would not be able to return or would be drastically altered "until we have a reliable treatment or prevention like a vaccine."

So now the question is: Will the Ducks and Buckeyes showdown take place at all?

The scheduled Sept. 12 game is part of a home-and-home series.

Oregon is scheduled to travel to Ohio Stadium on Sept. 11, 2021.

This week, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith made a joke about playing both of the games in their house.

"We can just play both of them here, two years in a row," Smith joked during a teleconference Wednesday.

Ducks fans probably don't think that was all that funny.

But in all seriousness, Smith said he spoke with Oregon's athletic director Rob Mullens, but they did not discuss the possibility of flip-flopping locations for the two games.

That's not to say that the possibility of switching locations for the series couldn't happen.

Smith isn't ruling out the idea.

"This is the first time I've thought about it, so I'm not so sure I've got a strong opinion on it," he added during Wednesday's teleconference. "Because we would be probably giving up a game next year, in '21, which would make it harder for us. So, I'm not so sure I would do that."

He started off Wednesday's teleconference stating, "Obviously, we have a lot of challenges with what we're dealing with it. A lot of things to be… decisions to be ultimately made."

