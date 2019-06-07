Could one of the largest tight ends in NFL history be a solution for the Bears' depth issues? originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

If the Bears' experiment with Bradley Sowell works out, he'd become only the second 310-pound-or-heavier tight end to ever play in the NFL (Kevin Brock, who weighed 315 pounds and played for the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals from 2011-2014 was the first).

Standing at 6-foot-7, 312 pounds, Sowell - who up until this spring played offensive tackle for seven seasons in the NFL - might look out of place running routes during OTAs.

But coach Matt Nagy first floated the idea of moving to tight end in Sowell's exit interview following the end of last season. The Bears desperately need tight end depth, especially at the "Y" (in-line) spot where Adam Shaheen has struggled to stay healthy over his two years in the league.

So when the Bears didn't sign a tight end in free agency, Sowell had a sense his position switch was more than just talk.

"(Nagy) kind of warned me like hey, you're on standby," Sowell said. "I kind of knew we were looking for something like that, and if not, the way it is here - the cap is what it is - just come from within and I could try to do the job for us."

Sowell's right about the Bears' cap space - while Spotrac estimates they have $17 million right now, Cody Whitehair is due for a contract extension and Leonard Floyd will earn somewhere between $14-$16 million in 2020 on his fifth-year option. Not that far down the road will likely be a rich extension for Eddie Jackson and a second contract for Tarik Cohen, all while Mitch Trubisky continues to get more and more expensive.

So even in the narrow sense of 2019, giving Sowell and his $1.8 million cap hit a shot at tight end makes financial sense. But this isn't a typical position switch, where a player can go to a unit with good depth and learn behind the scenes (as Rashaad Coward did a year ago, moving from defensive line to offensive line, where he developed into a reason why the Bears felt comfortable giving Sowell a shot at tight end).

The Bears may actually wind up needing Sowell to be an important contributor on an offense that needs to take a step forward in 2019. Sowell, then, is treating his crash course plenty of urgency.

"I'm re-writing the whole playbook," Sowell said. "So I have a couple notebooks, from front to back, I'm just re-writing every detail. And then as I re-write it, I learn it. And I try to learn everybody's job so I have an idea of what's going on, especially with some of the route concepts and all that. It's something I haven't had to do since I was a rookie, but I'm enjoying it.

"It's a new motivation and our team needs this, so I'm excited."

Sowell said the transition from offensive line to tight end hasn't been an issue in terms of run blocking, which makes sense - the Bears used him as an eligible sixth offensive lineman on 30 plays in 2018, per Pro Football Focus. But the trick for tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride will be to make sure Sowell is at least an option in the passing game so his presence on the field won't be an obvious sign a run is coming.

That's a challenge for Gilbride, who - as every position coach does - expects his players to have a baseline knowledge of the position and the terminology that comes with it. Sowell, a career offensive lineman, doesn't have that. The same thing Gilbride says to Shaheen, Trey Burton or Ben Braunecker may not click with Sowell.

"It's challenging, because you can make so many assumptions because you have to coach at a certain level with the rest of the group that does have that base knowledge," Gilbride said. "And then you figure out oh, wait, here's what I mean by that. But that's also the fun side of it too. It's the chance to recognize something that's not triggering in his mind and get him to understand it and then watch him go out and try to improve in the execution of it."

The Bears have some undrafted free agents on their roster who could compete for a depth role during training camp, and Ryan Pace surely will scour the waiver wire on cut-down day to see if he can unearth a reliable backup. By no means has Sowell won a spot on the roster as a tight end, even if the Bears have valued his versatility before - he caught the "Santa's Sleigh" touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams and received some snaps as a fullback against the Minnesota Vikings last December, for instance.

But the Bears' coaching staff sounds confident they can find a place for Sowell as a tight end in the offense as OTAs fade into minicamp next week, and then into training camp in July.

"There's going to be setbacks," Gilbride said. "As long as we continue to make small steps with his learning and then his understanding and execution, … that's progress. Can it be defined by one specific thing? Can I make a tally mark? Yeah, but we don't need to do that. What we need to do is see what he can be, what he can develop into and then if there's places he's limited, he probably won't be executing those during the season. And that's fine, as long as he can execute the things that we need him to execute at the position."

As for Sowell, who turned 30 this week, he understands that to stick in the NFL, you have to be willing to do anything a team wants. If this move to tight end works out, even in a limited fashion, it would represent a significant success story for both player and team.

"That's been my M.O. the whole time I've been in the NFL, just do whatever," Sowell said. "And I try to tell young guys, whatever they ask you to do, just do it and have fun. That's my motto and this is a whole other deal. I just enjoy doing it and have fun doing it."