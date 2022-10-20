What could Oklahoma’s 2023 and 2024 schedules look like in an expanded Big 12?

On Tuesday at Big 12 media days, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark reiterated that Oklahoma and Texas would remain in the conference for the next two years before making the jump to the SEC in the fall of 2025 after the current grant of rights agreement expires.

According to Yormark, Oklahoma and Texas have committed to Yormark that they’ll be present for the 2023 season when the Big 12 welcomes in new members BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF. The new 14-team conference won’t have divisions. Instead, the two teams with the best record will meet for the Big 12 championship game.

So what could the schedules look like for Oklahoma over the next two years in Big 12 play? As we attempted to work through what a potential schedule could look like, we wanted to make sure a few things landed.

Oklahoma needs to play Texas (because, of course) and Oklahoma State twice. After 2024, we have no clue when Bedlam will be replayed. So the Big 12 will want to make sure that game happens while it can.

Here are a few other scheduling “rules” we came up with for both Oklahoma and Texas that honors historical and regional matchups before the Sooners and Longhorns leave for the SEC.

Oklahoma would play Texas twice and former Big 8 conference mates Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Kansas, and Iowa State in home-and-home contests over the next two years.

Oklahoma would play two of the four current Big 12 schools (Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, and West Virginia) in 2023 and the other two in 2024.

Oklahoma would play two of the four new members (BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, UCF) in 2023 and the other two in 2024.

Texas would play Oklahoma twice and home-and-home series against Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, and West Virginia over the next two seasons.

Texas would play two of the four remaining Big 12 schools (Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State) in 2023 and the other two in 2024

Texas would play two of the four new members (BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, UCF) in 2023 and the other two in 2024.

Oklahoma and Texas would split home games with the new members. OU would play Cincinnati and Houston at home, while Texas would play UCF and BYU at home.

In this format, half of the current Big 12 would get home-and-homes with Oklahoma, and half would get home-and-homes with Texas. Oklahoma and Texas would play everyone at least once, and schools that don’t get home games against Oklahoma would get home dates against Texas and vice versa.

So with that groundwork laid, let’s take a look at what schedules could look like for Oklahoma in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Oklahoma has yet to fill their final nonconference game for the 2024 season, but we left an open week for Joe Castiglione to work with.

Sept. 2, 2023: vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables reacts during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sep. 9, 2023: vs. SMU Mustangs

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates with fans after the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 16, 2023: at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Sep 19, 2015; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the third quarter at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 23, 2023: at BYU Cougars

Sep 5, 2009; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Jermie Calhoun (23) rushes against the Brigham Young Cougars at Cowboys Stadium. The Cougars beat the Sooners 14-13. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 30, 2023: vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oklahoma’s Ethan Downs (40) brings down Texas Tech’s Henry Colombi (3) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Oct. 7, 2023: vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws as TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Terrell Cooper (95) chases during the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 14, 2023: vs. Texas Longhorns (Dallas)

Oct 10, 2015; Dallas, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the Red River rivalry at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 21, 2023: BYE WEEK

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners cheerleaders perform during the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oregon Ducks at Alamodome. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 28, 2023: at Kansas Jayhawks

Oct 5, 2019; Lawrence, KS, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Marcus Major (24) runs against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 4, 2023: vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Sept. 25, 2010; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back DeMarco Murray (7) looks to get around Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Camerron Cheatham (21) during the third quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 11, 2023: at Kansas State Wildcats

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 02: Quarterback Skylar Thompson #7 of the Kansas State Wildcats throws a pass under pressure from linebacker Nik Bonitto #11 of the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Nov. 18, 2023: vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Oklahoma’s Justin Broiles (25) brings down Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson (8) beside David Ugwoegbu (2) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Oklahoma won 28-21. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Nov. 25, 2023: at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs ahead of Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) for a first down during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 31, 2024: vs. Temple Owls

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) and Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Andrew Raym (73) after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 7, 2024: OPEN DATE for Nonconference

Oct 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners fans before the game against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 14, 2024: vs. Tulane Green Wave

NORMAN, OK – SEPTEMBER 4: Running back Kennedy Brooks #26 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs with the ball pursued by safety Larry Brooks #31 of the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in the second quarter on September 4, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 40-35. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Sept. 21, 2024: vs. Houston Cougars

Sep 1, 2019; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 28, 2024: at West Virginia Mountaineers

Nov 23, 2018; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Will Grier (7) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 5, 2024: vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) dives past Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Ra’Mello Dotson (3) to score a touchdown during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 12, 2024: vs. Texas Longhorns (Dallas)

Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto (11) tries to get to Texas’ Casey Thompson (11) during the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Oklahoma won 55-48. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry – The Oklahoman

Oct. 19, 2024: at Iowa State Cyclones

Defensive back Lawrence White IV #11 of the Iowa State Cyclones breaks up a pass meant for wide receiver Theo Wease #10 of the Oklahoma Sooners in the second half of the play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 3, 2020 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 37-30 over the Oklahoma Sooners. David Purdy/Getty Images

Oct. 26, 2024: BYE WEEK

Sep 1, 2019; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners cheerleaders hold up megaphones during the game against the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 2, 2024: vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Sept. 24, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs as Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Julius Brents (23) defends during the game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 9, 2024: at Baylor Bears

Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Trestan Ebner (1) is tackled by Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 16, 2024: at UCF Knighs

Oct 3, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights defensive lineman Kenny Turnier (0) pushes through the Tulsa Golden Hurricane offensive line during the fourth quarter of a game at Spectrum Stadium. Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 23, 2024: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) during the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys won 37-33. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

