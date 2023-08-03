Who could be Ohio State's next 2024 commitment? Here are six OSU target recruits to watch

Ohio State got a 2024 recruiting win Sunday night.

Down to Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan, 2024 Springfield four-star cornerback Aaron Scott committed to the Buckeyes, joining four-star cornerbacks Bryce West and Miles Lockhart in the class.

Scott ended a 24-day drought for Ohio State commitments, a span that saw targets such as five-star defensive end Dylan Stewart (South Carolina), five-star athlete Joshisa Trader (Miami) and four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa commit elsewhere.

Ohio State still has the No. 2 recruiting class in the country behind Georgia, according to the 247Sports' composite rankings. The Buckeyes have the best average player rating in the country with their 19 commitments that include five-star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham, and five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott.

But the Buckeyes still have spots to fill in the 2024 class.

Here are six recruits to watch as Ohio State rounds up its 2024 class:

Safety KJ Bolden

Recruit K.J. Bolden visits Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State, Michigan game.

KJ Bolden seems to be on the top of a few teams' lists at the end of his recruitment.

The five-star safety, standing at 6 feet 1, 185 pounds, is the No. 1 safety and the No. 7 player in the country, hailing from Buford High School in Georgia. Bolden has Ohio State as one of six finalists along with Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Auburn and Clemson.

Landing Bolden would be uncharted territory not only for Ohio State, but for the Big Ten.

Of the 15 Georgia natives ranked top three in the state in the past five recruiting classes, nine have signed with an SEC program, including five to the Bulldogs. The last time a Big Ten program secured a top-three Georgia native was 2017, when Michigan signed defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon.

After officially visiting Ohio State June 16-18 after an unofficial visit to Columbus for the Notre Dame season opener Sept. 3, Bolden seems to be strongly considering the Buckeyes ahead of his Aug. 5 decision date.

"I learned that (Ohio State) play physical football, I learned that coach (Ryan) Day is expected to go 1-0 every week, and it’s (best in America) when they players and coaches touch the field," Bolden told The Dispatch.

Defensive lineman Eddrick Houston

Bolden is not the only Buford High School five-star Ohio State is trying to secure.

Heading into the final month of his recruitment with a decision date scheduled for Aug. 22, five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston is expected by many recruiting experts to choose Ohio State as the No. 22 player and No. 4 defensive lineman in the class.

Houston officially visited Ohio State with Bolden June 16-18, while also holding officials with Southern California, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama.

Per 247Sports, Houston, a 6-3, 255-pound defensive lineman that could play either inside or out, recorded 64 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and 15 quarterback pressures as a junior.

While Ohio State secured a commitment from Justin Scott in July, the Buckeyes are still looking to respond after losing two of their major defensive line targets in Stewart and Marquise Lightfoot, who committed to Miami.

Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan

Despite landing two five-stars in Smith and Graham, Brian Hartline is not done trying to add to his wide receiver room.

Jeremiah McClellan is Ohio State's next target: a 6-foot, 190-pound receiver out of Christian Brothers College in St. Louis, the same high school former Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb attended.

McClellan, the No. 18 receiver in the 2024 class, is viewed as a consensus favorite to join Ohio State's class. He officially visited the Buckeyes June 9-11 along with official visits to Oregon and LSU.

McClellan has Ohio State as a finalist along with LSU, Oregon, Missouri and Georgia and has an Aug. 13 commitment date.

According to 247Sports, McClellan had 41 receptions for 989 yards and nine touchdowns, finishing the 2022 season as a first-team All-State selection.

In June, Graham said he wanted both McClellan and Elijah Moore in Ohio State's 2024 class, losing out on Moore to Florida State. In McClellan, Graham said he sees the Buckeyes' future slot receiver, while he plays both inside and outside, and Smith takes the outside spot.

Offensive tackle Brandon Baker

The start of Ohio State's 2024 class seemed to be centered around the offensive line, landing Ian Moore, Marc Nave, Deontae Armstrong and Devontae Armstrong as four of the program's first six commitments.

But Ohio State is still trying to bring its its highest-rated offensive line target.

Five-star Brandon Baker is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, and is the No. 21 player overall in the class.

He held his official visit at Ohio State June 9-11 − one of three in June, along with Texas and Georgia.

Baker, a 6-5, 285-pound tackle, would be Ohio State's first five-star offensive line commit since guard Donovan Jackson joined the Buckeyes' 2021 class. Baker would also be the highest-ranked Ohio State offensive tackle commit since Paris Johnson Jr. in the 2020 class.

But Ohio State has not had much success recruiting California, landing only three commitments — C.J. Stroud, Kourt Williams II and Hero Kanu — after extending 49 offers since 2019.

Defensive end Booker Pickett Jr.

Unlike many of his 2024 counterparts, Booker Pickett Jr.'s recruitment is still picking up steam.

The 2024 four-star defensive end is the No. 190 player and No. 13 defensive end in the class, having accumulated 183 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 60 sacks and eight forced fumbles across three seasons at Wharton High School in Tampa, Florida.

home ?? Blow the instagram up #Buckeyes ! pic.twitter.com/QcjjGNTOVl — Booker “ B9 ” Pickett jr. (@pickett_booker) April 15, 2023

Pickett reportedly will not take any official visits until his senior season begins, and, being the nephew of former Ohio State defensive lineman Ryan Pickett, is expected to hold an official visit in Columbus.

Pickett was at Ohio State's 2023 spring game on an unofficial visit.

The Buckeyes are a finalist for Booker Pickett Jr., along with Tennessee, Florida State, South Carolina, USC, Louisville, Penn State, Georgia and Miami.

Safety Zaquan Patterson

Chaminade-Madonna's Zaquan Patterson (12) walks off the field to meet with his team during a timeout. Chaminade-Madonna shutout Berkeley Prep 21-0 to claim the 3A State Championship title at Gene Cox Stadium on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Ohio State is looking to double-dip in commitments from Chaminade-Madonna Preparatory High School in Hollywood, Florida, in the 2024 class.

Having already landed Smith, Ohio State is in the running for four-star safety Zaquan Patterson: the No. 3 safety and No. 76 player in the country.

Patterson has Ohio State, Michigan, Miami, Auburn and Florida State in his final five, unofficially visiting the Buckeyes in March.

Patterson said in March that he has already developed a close relationship with Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano.

“You can’t miss the fact that (Eliano) coached 'Sauce' Gardner: one of the best rookies in the league right now,” Patterson said. “And not only that, his approach to the game. He’s so skilled and he knows how to explain more complex defenses, allowing you to feel more comfortable in situations.”

Patterson said that while scheme and development are important for him in a program, that an opportunity for playing time is key in his decision.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Six recruits to watch as Ohio State football finishes 2024 class