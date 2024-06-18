Could Ohio State safety Caleb Downs play another position this fall?

When Ohio State football added freshman All-American safety Caleb Downs from the transfer portal via Alabama, many believed that he’d not only play his natural position, but also get a chance to return punts.

Well, it’s looking like Downs will get to do those two, but you can add another position we might see him play this fall, running back. Following Ohio State’s last camp of the summer season, head coach Ryan Day met with the media.

He was asked about Downs progression, and mentioned that he has been in running back meetings during the offseason. The coaching staff has also had conversations about putting him in the backfield, so it is certainly a possibility.

Ryan Day said Caleb Downs has spent some time in running back meetings this offseason and that the Buckeyes have had conversations about him playing snaps at running back in addition to safety. — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) June 18, 2024

We all knew that Downs was an exceptional athlete, and in high school he was also the star running back. Don’t expect to see him back there all the time, but he could get more than a few carries this coming season for a change of pace.

