Could Ohio State and Michigan both make the College Football Playoff? Latest OSU bowl projections

Most of the latest bowl projections have a general consensus of where Ohio State will end up in December.

Many of the major bowl projections have the Buckeyes in the Orange Bowl against Louisville Dec. 30 and on the outside looking in in the last four-team College Football Playoff.

But one outlet sees a chance for two Big Ten teams in the CFP.

According to Sporting News, Ohio State and Michigan are projected to make the CFP for the second-straight season. The Buckeyes would face Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, while Michigan faces Florida State in the Rose Bowl.

Ohio State and Michigan each made the 2022 CFP, with each falling to Georgia and TCU, respectively.

Ohio State will face Rutgers at noon Saturday on CBS, while Michigan hosts Purdue at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

Here are the latest bowl projections for Ohio State heading into Week 10 of the college football season:

Ohio State bowl projections: Week 10

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura) : Orange Bowl vs. Louisville

ESPN (Mark Schlabach) : Orange Bowl vs. Louisville

Sporting News: College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl vs Georgia

CBS: Orange Bowl vs. Louisville

247Sports: Orange Bowl vs. Louisville

Athlon Sports: Orange Bowl vs. Louisville

