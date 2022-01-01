Could Ohio State have given Georgia a better game than Michigan? Rece Davis thinks so
ESPN College GameDay broadcasted live from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on New Year’s Day before the Buckeyes played Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl.
Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Rece Davis sat inside the historic stadium on a cloudy and cold day in Southern California.
The show recapped the New Year's Eve action in the College Football Playoff which saw Georgia roll Big Ten champion Michigan and Alabama gash Cincinnati on the ground.
No. 2 Michigan lost to the No.3 Georgia 34-11 in the Orange Bowl.
"Maybe the Michigan style wasn't as well suited to beat Georgia," Davis said. "These guys who are going play (in the Rose Bowl) today would be well suited ... Ohio State I mean."
Your subscription to the Dispatch helps support local journalism. Stay connected with our daily stories, in-depth reporting and more by
clicking Subscribe
Subscribe
Ohio State lose to Michigan in November for the first time in 10 years. The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes 42-27.
How Ohio State made the Rose Bowl: The 2021 schedule
Sept. 2: Ohio State 45, Minnesota 31
Sept. 11: Oregon 35, Ohio State 28
Sept. 18: Ohio State 41, Tulsa 20
Sept. 25: Ohio State 59, Akron 7
Oct. 2: Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13
Oct. 9: Ohio State 66, Maryland 17
Oct. 23: Ohio State 54, Indiana 7
Oct. 30: Ohio State 33, Penn State 24
Nov. 6: Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17
Nov. 13: Ohio State 59, Purdue 31
Nov. 20: Ohio State 56, Michigan State 7
Nov. 27: Michigan 42, Ohio State 27
Jan. 1: Ohio State vs. Utah, Rose Bowl
Ohio State football schedule 2022
Here is what next season looks like for the Buckeyes.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Sept. 3 in Columbus
Ohio State vs. Arkansas State, Sept. 10 in Columbus
Ohio State vs. Toledo, Sept. 17 in Columbus
Michigan State vs. Ohio State, Sept. 24 in East Lansing
Penn State vs. Ohio State, Oct. 1 in State College, Pa.
Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Oct. 8 in Columbus
Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 15 in Columbus
Ohio State vs. Indiana, Oct. 29 in Columbus
Northwestern vs. Ohio State, Nov. 5 in Evanston, Ill.
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Nov. 12 in Columbus
Maryland vs. Ohio State, Nov. 19 in College Park, Md.
Ohio State vs. Michigan, Nov. 26 in Columbus
Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: ESPN host: OSU football more suited to play Georgia than Michigan