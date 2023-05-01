Could Ohio State football have six first-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft?

The 2023 NFL draft is complete.

Six former Ohio State football players were selected in the 2023 draft, including first-rounders in quarterback C.J. Stroud, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. With those three picks, the Buckeyes became the first team in college football history to have 90 first-round picks, five more than USC (85) and 11 more than Alabama (79).

In the race to 100 first-round draft picks, Ohio State has the chance to put a significant dent in that number during the 2024 NFL draft.

How many first-round draft picks could Ohio State football have in 2024?

Quite a few Ohio State players could hear their names called on the first night of the 2024 NFL draft.

In USA Today's 2024 NFL mock draft, six Ohio State players were listed as first-round picks, which would be the most in program history ahead of both the 2016 and 2006 drafts where five Buckeyes were picked in the first round.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. — No. 2 Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)

DE J.T. Tuimoloau — No. 11 Pittsburgh Steelers

DT Michael Hall Jr. — No. 13 Chicago Bears

WR Emeka Egbuka — No. 16 New York Giants

OG Donovan Jackson — No. 21 Baltimore Ravens

RB TreVeyon Henderson — No. 26 Dallas Cowboys

Sporting News has even more Buckeyes in the first 32 picks, selecting eight Ohio State players in the first round.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. — No. 2 Arizona Cardinals

DT Michael Hall Jr. — No. 9 Atlanta Falcons

CB Denzel Burke — No. 14 New York Giants

WR Emeka Egbuka — No. 16 Denver Broncos

DE Jack Sawyer — No. 19 Minnesota Vikings

DE J.T. Tuimoloau — No. 20 New Orleans Saints

RB TreVeyon Henderson — No. 24 Los Angeles Chargers

DT Tyleik Williams — No. 29 San Francisco 49ers

Fox Sports has only four Ohio State players selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, which would be the program's most since 2020.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. — No. 2 Arizona Cardinals

WR Emeka Egbuka — No. 13 New York Jets

DE J.T. Tuimoloau — No. 19 New Orleans Saints

RB TreVeyon Henderson — No. 26 Los Angeles Chargers

Story continues

The record for most first-round picks by a single school in NFL draft history is shared by Miami (2004) and Alabama (2021), which each had six first-round picks.

Which Ohio State football players are draft eligible after the 2023 season?

Here's a list of the Ohio State football players who are draft eligible after the 2023 football season, having been out of high school for at least three seasons.

Offense

QB Kyle McCord

QB Tristan Gebbia

RB TreVeyon Henderson

RB Miyan Williams

RB Chip Trayanum

RB Evan Pryor

WR Xavier Johnson

WR Julian Fleming

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR Emeka Egbuka

WR Jayden Ballard

OL Matt Jones

OL Enokk Vimahi

OL Josh Simmons

OL Victor Cutler

OL Josh Fryar

OL Jakob James

OL Trey Leroux

OL Grant Toutant

OL Donovan Jackson

OL Zen Michalski

TE Cade Stover

TE Joe Royer

TE Gee Scott Jr.

TE Sam Hart

Defense

DE Jack Sawyer

DE J.T. Tuimoloau

DE Mitchell Melton

DT Jaden McKenzie

DT Ty Hamilton

DT Tyleik Williams

DT Mike Hall Jr.

LB Tommy Eichenberg

LB Steele Chambers

LB Cody Simon

LB Reid Carrico

CB Denzel Burke

CB Jordan Hancock

SAF Josh Proctor

SAF Lathan Ransom

SAF Ja’Had Carer

SAF Cameron Martinez

SAF Kourt Williams III

Special teams

K Parker Lewis

K Jake Seibert

P Jesse Mirco

LS John Ferlmann

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: How many first-round picks could Ohio State have in 2024 NFL draft?