Could Ohio State football have six first-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft?
The 2023 NFL draft is complete.
Six former Ohio State football players were selected in the 2023 draft, including first-rounders in quarterback C.J. Stroud, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. With those three picks, the Buckeyes became the first team in college football history to have 90 first-round picks, five more than USC (85) and 11 more than Alabama (79).
In the race to 100 first-round draft picks, Ohio State has the chance to put a significant dent in that number during the 2024 NFL draft.
How many first-round draft picks could Ohio State football have in 2024?
Quite a few Ohio State players could hear their names called on the first night of the 2024 NFL draft.
In USA Today's 2024 NFL mock draft, six Ohio State players were listed as first-round picks, which would be the most in program history ahead of both the 2016 and 2006 drafts where five Buckeyes were picked in the first round.
WR Marvin Harrison Jr. — No. 2 Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)
DE J.T. Tuimoloau — No. 11 Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Michael Hall Jr. — No. 13 Chicago Bears
WR Emeka Egbuka — No. 16 New York Giants
OG Donovan Jackson — No. 21 Baltimore Ravens
RB TreVeyon Henderson — No. 26 Dallas Cowboys
Sporting News has even more Buckeyes in the first 32 picks, selecting eight Ohio State players in the first round.
WR Marvin Harrison Jr. — No. 2 Arizona Cardinals
DT Michael Hall Jr. — No. 9 Atlanta Falcons
CB Denzel Burke — No. 14 New York Giants
WR Emeka Egbuka — No. 16 Denver Broncos
DE Jack Sawyer — No. 19 Minnesota Vikings
DE J.T. Tuimoloau — No. 20 New Orleans Saints
RB TreVeyon Henderson — No. 24 Los Angeles Chargers
DT Tyleik Williams — No. 29 San Francisco 49ers
Fox Sports has only four Ohio State players selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, which would be the program's most since 2020.
WR Marvin Harrison Jr. — No. 2 Arizona Cardinals
WR Emeka Egbuka — No. 13 New York Jets
DE J.T. Tuimoloau — No. 19 New Orleans Saints
RB TreVeyon Henderson — No. 26 Los Angeles Chargers
The record for most first-round picks by a single school in NFL draft history is shared by Miami (2004) and Alabama (2021), which each had six first-round picks.
Which Ohio State football players are draft eligible after the 2023 season?
Here's a list of the Ohio State football players who are draft eligible after the 2023 football season, having been out of high school for at least three seasons.
Offense
QB Kyle McCord
RB TreVeyon Henderson
RB Chip Trayanum
RB Evan Pryor
WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR Emeka Egbuka
WR Jayden Ballard
OL Matt Jones
OL Enokk Vimahi
OL Josh Simmons
OL Victor Cutler
OL Josh Fryar
OL Jakob James
OL Trey Leroux
OL Grant Toutant
OL Donovan Jackson
OL Zen Michalski
TE Cade Stover
TE Joe Royer
TE Gee Scott Jr.
TE Sam Hart
Defense
DE Jack Sawyer
DE J.T. Tuimoloau
DT Jaden McKenzie
DT Ty Hamilton
DT Tyleik Williams
DT Mike Hall Jr.
LB Cody Simon
LB Reid Carrico
CB Denzel Burke
CB Jordan Hancock
SAF Josh Proctor
SAF Lathan Ransom
SAF Ja’Had Carer
SAF Cameron Martinez
SAF Kourt Williams III
Special teams
K Parker Lewis
K Jake Seibert
P Jesse Mirco
LS John Ferlmann
Ohio State football schedule 2023
Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.
Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana
Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana
Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana
Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin
Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey
Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan
