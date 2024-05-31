Could Ohio State football land the back-to-back No. 1 overall recruiting prospect?

In the 2024 recruiting cycle, Ohio State football landed the No. 1 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Now that Rivals has updated its 2025 recruiting rankings, the Buckeyes 2025 quarterback commit, Tavien St. Clair, continued his rise in the rankings. He has gone from a mid-330 ranked player all the way to the No. 14.

Rivals bumped St. Clair up 26 spots to be its No. 11 player and was suggesting that he could unseat USC quarterback commit Julian Lewis. Clearly he could have to continue to jump multiple other prospects, but given his significant boost over the last year it doesn’t seem out of the question.

Can anyone take over the No.1 spot from USC commit JuJu Lewis👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/TwzV9KEaFl — Rivals (@Rivals) May 30, 2024

It would be a great feather in head coach Ryan Day’s cap to have consecutive recruiting cycles landing the top player. However, at the end of the day, as long as St. Clair produces in Columbus, no one will care what his ranking was.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire