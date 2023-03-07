Could OG Will Hernandez be a low-budget option for Raiders?

One of the positions that the Raiders have to upgrade this offseason is at offensive guard. The hope is that Dylan Parham can become a long-term starter, but they also need someone else to lock down the right guard spot as it was a major problem during the 2022 season.

Luckily, that is a position that can usually be filled without spending a ton of money or draft capital. But what free agent would make sense for the Raiders at a low, team-friendly price?

In a recent article by Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, he named several low-budget options at every position entering free agency. For offensive guard, he named Arizona Cardinals OG Will Hernandez. Here is what Spielberger had to say about the player and his potential free-agent market:

Hernandez earned a career-high 79.1 pass-blocking grade in 2022, which ranked tied for eighth among guards. His 3.0% pressure rate allowed ranked 13th at the position, and he held up on true pass sets, as well, ranking top 15 in both metrics. He’s a bit more limited as a run blocker, failing to reach a season-long grade of at least 65.0 over his five-year career, but his above-average pass protection should make him an intriguing target for a handful of clubs.

There will be several quality guard options in free agency, but Hernandez does make a ton of sense for his power and size. If he can improve as a run blocker at all, he has a chance to be a top-ten guard in the league. And for a player that will likely only cost a few million, this might be a gamble worth taking for the Raiders.

