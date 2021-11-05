Could Odell Beckham Jr. land with the Bears?

The Cleveland Browns are releasing former Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., which means he’s headed to the waiver wire where there will likely be several teams interested in his services.

But would the Chicago Bears make sense as a potential landing spot for Beckham?

We’re breaking down why it would make sense, why it wouldn’t and what’ll be the likely outcome.

Why it makes sense

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s start with the fact that the Bears are 10th in the waiver order, so they actually stand a good chance of landing Beckham if the nine teams ahead of them decide to pass on him. While it’s no guarantee, it’s better than most teams near the bottom of the waiver order.

Then there’s the fact that Chicago’s passing game is the worst in the NFL — for a number of reasons, which also includes the receivers and their inability to get separation. Beckham can get separation, which would give Fields an open target to get things moving downfield.

But can the Bears actually afford Beckham? According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns are restructuring Beckham’s deal to convert most of the $8 million owed into a signing bonus. That would mean his base salary would be near the league minimum, which would give salary-cap-strapped teams like the Bears the ability to claim him.

Why it doesn't make sense

AP Photo/David Richard

Let’s start with the fact that Chicago’s passing game is a complete disaster, and this is just not the ideal situation for Beckham. Then there’s the fact that receiver Allen Robinson is on pace for half the production he had last season. There should be a concerted effort to get Robinson more involved, and bringing in Beckham to split an already-limited number of targets — as rookie quarterback Justin Fields is only average 24 passing attempts per game — doesn’t make sense.

Story continues

There are already chemistry issues with Fields and his current crop of receivers, so introducing Beckham into the mix isn’t the best idea. Right now, Chicago needs to involve guys that Fields has developed chemistry with over the summer, including tight end Jesse James, and continue developing the connection with guys Fields has been playing with for a few weeks, including Robinson and Darnell Mooney.

The bottom line

AP Photo/David Richard

Sure, it would be nice to have a receiver that can get open. But it ultimately doesn’t make sense for the Bears to land Beckham. He likely won’t fall to Chicago at 10th in the waiver order, but it’s also hard to believe the Bears, a franchise obsessed with the idea of a winning football culture, would take the risk of bringing Beckham on board. Especially given the struggles of the Bears passing game.

When all is said and done, it’s not likely that the Bears will claim Beckham for a number of reasons, including Robinson deserving more targets in a passing game that just hasn’t found its footing in eight weeks. Maybe if they had dealt Robinson ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but that’s not the case.

[listicle id=488037]

1

1