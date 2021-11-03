Could Odell Beckham Jr. or DeSean Jackson be 49ers options?

Could Jackson or disgruntled Beckham be options for 49ers? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL trade deadline has passed, but there are still questions about two receivers who could be looking for a new landing spot.

Even though Deebo Samuel was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the 49ers could still be looking to bolster their roster with a big-name wide receiver.

Could DeSean Jackson or Odell Beckham Jr. be possible candidates for the 49ers?

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams released Jackson after being unable to procure a trade partner for the speedy wide receiver. Jackson had expressed his discontent in requesting a trade, and remarked on social media that he is ready for the next chapter of his NFL career.

The former Cal Bear receiver is in his 14th NFL season and was last named to the Pro Bowl in 2013 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. While Jackson still has deep-threat speed, he only has registered eight catches on 15 targets and one touchdown in his seven games with the Rams.

Northern California would be a familiar locale for Jackson, but coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch had their chance when the 2008 2nd-round pick was a free agent in 2017. At the time, the 49ers were looking to acquire a true No. 1 wide receiver.

Then again when Jackson was a free agent in 2020, the 49ers did not show interest. This indicates that the brain trust in Santa Clara would not be looking to reach out now, several years later, especially considering they currently have Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk on the roster.

On the other side of the country, Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice Wednesday after expressing discontent with his role with the Cleveland Browns. The Pro Bowl receiver has appeared in six games in 2021 but has only been targeted 34 times. Beckham has registered 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns on the season.

Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially not on the team right now and that the WR has been told to stay at home. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) November 3, 2021

But Beckham does have five 1,000 yard seasons in his career -- eclipsing the mark in every year he's been healthy, including as recent as 2019 with the Browns. So there's reason to believe he still has lots of potential left

While the 49ers might have interest in the three-time Pro Bowl receiver, they are not alone. The New Orleans Saints were reported to have been trying to work out a trade prior to the deadline on Tuesday but were unable to make a deal. If the Browns were to cut Beckham, he would be subject to waivers and a team would need the $8.055 million in salary-cap room to claim him.

With Saints receiver Michael Thomas going on injured reserve for a lingering ankle injury on Wednesday, New Orleans is more in need of a top flight wide receiver than the 49ers, but they still might not have the money needed to acquire Beckham.

It seems likely that Beckham has played his last game with the Browns, but it remains to be seen whether Lynch and Shanahan will figure out a way to make him a 49er.

