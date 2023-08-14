Could O’Connell become Raiders' long-term answer?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Aidan O’Connell could be exactly the type of player Josh McDaniels can mold into a franchise QB for the Raiders, after seeing the rookie in preseason Week 1.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Aidan O’Connell could be exactly the type of player Josh McDaniels can mold into a franchise QB for the Raiders, after seeing the rookie in preseason Week 1.
The Raiders decided a QB change is what they needed.
One bettor parlayed 11 MLB games and the Ravens on Saturday night.
It’s been a busy and eventful offseason, but now we’re less than two weeks from actual action on the field.
Is it Clemson and Florida State and everyone else in the conference in 2023?
Harden said in China that he won't play for an organization that Morey's part of.
Manning played four years at Tennessee before he was the No. 1 pick in 1998.
Trey Lance got the start vs. the Raiders and made plenty of mistakes.
The Saints had to be happy with their first look at Derek Carr.
Another star will leave leave Paris Saint-Germain.
From Canton, Ohio at the Fantasy Football Expo, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens connect in person to kick off our draft strategy week.
Players do their best to block out the swirl of financial incentives and familial uncertainty that accompanies impending free agency, but the next month-and-a-half will carry huge sway for many of them.
Trey Lance's ugly performance in Sunday's preseason game shows something is still not clicking for the 49ers QB. And that's a problem for a player going into Year 3.
How did the Jaguars score on this?
The Colts' rookie QB had an up and down preseason debut.
The Ravens haven't lost a preseason game since 2015.
The 24-year-old began preseason away from the club in a contract standoff.
Here's how to watch Saturday's Colts at Bills NFL preseason opener.
Burrow will reportedly be ready to start Week 1 against the Browns.
Carolina fans got their first look at rookie QB Bryce Young.
The Ravens will have a much different look this season.