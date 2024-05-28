Could Notre Dame football’s newest commitment Mark Zackery play two sports in South Bend?

It is not uncommon for Notre Dame athletes to play two sports, and on Monday was a perfect example of that as football and lacrosse star Jordan Faison helped the Irish win a National Title.

Luminary names like Jeff Samardzija and Cole Kmet played football and baseball, and Notre Dame’s newest football commit could follow in their paths. Indianapolis cornerback Mark Zackery verballed to the Irish on Saturday, but not many know that he could potentially play basketball at the next level as well.

It has been reported by Notre Dame Hoops Recruits that Zackery and basketball head coach Micah Schrewsberry have been in communication about playing on the hardwood as well.

MBB: Mark Zackery is also the PG on his high school hoops team. Been talking with @Coach_Shrews about playing both at ND. Read elsewhere he had a hoops offer from Butler. https://t.co/hPQo3rMSNE — 🏀Notre Dame Hoops Recruits (@NDHoopsRecruits) May 25, 2024

It remains to be seen if Zackery will actually play both in South Bend, but it does tell us how great of an athlete he is.

