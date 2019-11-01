Could N'Keal Harry play on special teams vs. Ravens? Bill Belichick gives update

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick is playing his cards close to the vest on N'Keal Harry.

But the New England Patriots head coach did add an interesting note on his wide receiver's status Friday.

Harry, who returned to practice last week and is eligible to be activated off injured reserve to the 53-man roster, has been taking reps at special teams in practice, Belichick said during his press conference Friday.

"He works hard," Belichick said. "He's worked hard at everything. Special teams role, offense. We'll see how it goes here for the weekend."

When asked if he anticipates Harry being active for Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens, Belichick responded, "We'll see."

The Patriots have until next Tuesday to activate Harry before he reverts back to injured reserve, so they technically don't need to activate him this weekend.

New England also may not have room at wideout Sunday if Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and the team's punt returner, Gunner Olszewski, all are active.

But it's intriguing to think of a scenario where Harry is active and sees a few reps on special teams -- perhaps on kickoff coverage -- to ease back into playing shape.

In any case, we likely won't have certainty on Harry's status until just prior to gametime Sunday night.

