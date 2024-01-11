This Could Be the Nissan Ariya Nismo

Nissan / Youtube

Nissan will show off an “electrified” Nismo model on January 11 at 8 pm Eastern on its YouTube channel.



This Electrified Nismo kicks off the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon.

This will likely be the all-electric Nissan Ariya Nismo edition.

It was only a matter of time before Nissan’s performance arm dipped into the world of electric motors. Tonight, January 11, 2024, at 8 pm Eastern, Nissan will show off an “Electrified” Nismo model. While details are still light about the looming reveal, it’s expected this Nismo will be more than just electrified, but a battery-electric model.

While it’s only speculation, this could be the reveal of the Ariya Nismo. Judging by the silhouette teaser, the outline is suspiciously close to the profile of Nissan’s latest battery-electric crossover. This would also follow Nissan’s rollout of the dual-motor Ariya E-4orce, which sends 389 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque to the wheels when optioned with the larger 91-kWh battery pack.

If this Nissan Nismo model does turn out to be a hopped-up Ariya, you can probably expect even more power squeezed out of the electric powertrain. Like other Nissan Nismo models, this one should see revised suspension tuning, some graphics, and a new set of wheels. Of course, the extra power could come with a penalty of reduced range.

We’ll know for sure what Nissan is adding to the Nismo roster later today. If you happen to be heading to the Tokyo Auto Salon, there’s a good chance this new Nismo will be on the show floor.

As for the prospects of coming to America, only Nissan knows that answer. Hopefully, the company clears up all of this, and more, during the live stream on YouTube later today. You can watch this at the top of this page, or head over to the Nissan YouTube page, here.

