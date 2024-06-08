Could Nikola Topic fall to the Chicago Bulls at No. 11 in the 2024 NBA draft? With a number of mock drafts tracking the Serbian Red Star point guard’s draft prospects, sending the Novi Sad native skidding down the low lottery in recent days, it is a fair question to ask.

But why is the 6-foot-6 floor general sliding well before the big day finally rolls around? Projected to be taken as high as No. 3 overall by some mock drafts earlier this offseason, a concerning if not career-threatening knee injury may have some potentially interested ball clubs nervous about using a good lottery pick on a player who might take longer than expected to get on the floor.

The hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast took a deep dive into all fo the rumbles around Topic, as well as whether he might really fall to Chicago’s range. Check it out for yourself below!

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire