Could NFL be waiting on the Commanders sale before deciding Hard Knocks?

We still do not know who will appear in this summer’s version of the NFL’s hit special “Hard Knocks.”

We know there are four teams the NFL could force to appear on the show: New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders. All but Washington have publicly declared they aren’t interested.

“Hard Knocks” begins in early August, and the Commanders report to training camp on July 27. The NFL doesn’t need to give teams any advanced notice and could show up days before filming begins.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Commanders are not only under consideration for the training camp version of “Hard Knocks” but also the in-season version of the show, too. PFT did say that the NFL could be waiting for owners to approve the team’s sale from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris before making a decision.

If that is indeed the case, it sounds like Washington could be more of a contender for the in-season version of the show. However, the NFL gave owners two dates for a vote on the sale of the Commanders recently: July 20 and August 8.

While nothing has been decided, at least publicly, there is optimism that owners can approve the sale on July 20, meaning new ownership would be in place before training camp.

Washington fans, would you prefer the Commanders be on “Hard Knocks” during training camp, in-season, or not at all?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire