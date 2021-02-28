Who could be next? Slideshow of some potential Lobo coaching candidates

Feb. 28—The king is dead; long live the (next Bob) King!

Names to consider

STEVE ALFORD, Nevada head coach, 2019-present, age 56: He is listed first because the list is alphabetical. He is in year two of a 10-year contract at a Mountain West rival school. He once coached UNM to great success, so he is as revered in New Mexico as he is in Indiana. In 48 other states, his name would elicit a shrug.

MICHAEL COOPER, Chadwick School (Palos Verdes Peninsula, Calif.) head coach, 2019-present, age 64: The name of the Lobo icon and Los Angeles Lakers great always comes up when there is an opening, though less so as the years go by. He has significant coaching experience in the WNBA, the Albuquerque Thunderbirds of the old D-League, and in college with the Southern Cal women. But none with college men.

TRAVIS DECUIRE, Montana head coach, 2014-present, age 50: A Seattle native and intriguing name who is already regarded as perhaps the best coach in the history of his alma mater, with a 137-83 record and four postseason appearances in six seasons with the Griz. Montana, however, is only 11-12 this season.

KELLY GRAVES, Oregon women's head coach, 2014-present, age 58: He is one of the most successful and highest paid women's coaches ($1 million-plus) out there, which likely makes the former Lobo guard untouchable. Fun fact: He was a UNM men's grad assistant in 1988-89.

FRANK MARTIN, South Carolina head coach, 2012-present, age 54: Mentioned by The Athletic's national basketball writer Seth Davis as one to watch. His ties to UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez go back to their days in their native Miami. Took the Gamecocks to the 2017 Final Four, and that makes him by far the most qualified on this list as defined by his relevant experience. If Nuñez sticks to his word on Saturday, when he said he is leaning against hiring a search firm, and if he is insistent on wanting head coaching experience, here's Martin.

TIM MILES, ex-Colorado State and Nebraska head coach, among other jobs, age 54: Reached the NCAA tournament with both mentioned schools, is well-liked, knows the Mountain West and has been thought to have had an eye on the UNM job for some time. Two of his longtime mentors are now having success as head coaches in the MWC — Craig Smith at Utah State and Niko Medved at Colorado State. Their formula seems to fit the league.

MIKE MILLER, Houston High head coach, Germantown, Tenn., age 41: Former University of Memphis assistant and two-time NBA champion player in Miami is probably a long shot, but has to be mentioned because he's a Florida Gator like Nuñez. Per Maxpreps, his Houston High team is 16-3. His brother is former UNM assistant Ryan Miller, now a TCU assistant.

DAMON STOUDEMIRE, Pacific head coach, 2016-present, age 47: Former Arizona Wildcat player and assistant, longtime NBA player and assistant. Team is 8-8.

CODY TOPPERT, University of Memphis assistant, 2019-present, age 38: Local guy, Ivy Leaguer, both parents and brother played for the Lobos, player development experience with the NBA's Phoenix Suns, and even a smidgen of experience as a head coach with the Suns' G League affiliate. There is a lot to like here.

Names not to consider

ANYBODY FORMERLY at NEW MEXICO STATE: The failed Paul Weir experiment wouldn't bode well for Chris Jans, who has done well at NMSU though his team is down this season, or names like Tony Stubblefield (now an Oregon assistant), Reggie Theus or Marvin Menzies.

MARK GOTTFRIED, CSUN coach, 2018-present, age 57: He was an assistant on the last UCLA national champion (1995) and coached alma mater Alabama to the 2004 Elite Eight. While coach at N.C. State, he was also embroiled in controversy over an alleged $40,000 payment through an adidas rep to recruit Dennis Smith Jr.

GREGG MARSHALL, former Winthrop/Wichita State coach, age 58: He won big at WSU and has reached 11 NCAA Tournaments. But he resigned in November after allegations by several players of past abuses.