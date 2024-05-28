Could the Nets be interested in trading for Trae Young?

The Brooklyn Nets are at a point of their franchise where they have to find a way to set themselves up for the future, one way or another. How Brooklyn moves forward is the most important question for them this summer and one of their avenues could be trading for a star.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported earlier this month that the Atlanta Hawks could be entering some “very real” trade talks regarding their star point guard in Trae Young after winning the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery. While the Hawks have been trying to find a way to get back to the playoffs, they have shown that they are willing to make major changes to their roster in the process.

Earlier in the 2023-24 season, Atlanta had trade talks with several teams as they were looking to switch up their backcourt by dealing Dejounte Murray. The Hawks were unable to get what they wanted for Murray, the Nets were one of the teams to lose interest in trading for Murray after learning Atlanta’s price point, so it makes sense for them to pivot to Young.

This relates to Brooklyn in the sense that they are in a position to make some moves in the trade market thanks to some of the veterans on the team along with their draft capital. After that, it begs the question of whether the Nets should be interested in Young if he is indeed available for a trade.

Young, 25, is coming off a 2023-24 season in which he averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from three-point land in 54 games played. Young has done wonders for Atlanta’s offense since coming to the team in a trade on the day of the 2018 NBA Draft after being taken by the Dallas Mavericks with the fifth overall pick.

Ever since Brooklyn traded Kyrie Irving in the middle of the 2022-23 season, the Nets has been looking for their point guard of the future. Young could be that if Brooklyn decides to shake things up in a major way this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire