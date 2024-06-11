Could the Nets be interested in trading for Kings’ Davion Mitchell?

The Brooklyn Nets are in the offseason phase of their franchise and like every other team in the NBA, they’re thinking of ways to get better as a team. While there has been a lot of talk about Brooklyn possibly trading for Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell, there is also another Mitchell that could be a possible trade target.

In a recent article by Dan Favale and Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, the pair put forth a potential for every NBA team that is not competing in the NBA Finals right now, meaning that the Nets were one of the teams that they came up with a mock trade for. While this particular piece is more about the Sacramento Kings than it is about the Nets, it was an interesting mock trade to ponder.

The suggested trade is as follows:

Sacramento Kings Receive: Dorian Finney-Smith Brooklyn Nets Receive: Davion Mitchell, Chris Duarte and a top-10 protected 2027 first-round pick (converts to two seconds if not conveyed)

With plenty of people around the NBA of the belief that Brooklyn forward Dorian Finney-Smith could be traded sometime this summer or possibly before the trade deadline next season, this is one of the few trades suggested for the Nets to consider if they want to change things up with their roster.

At the moment, the most valuable piece that Brooklyn would be getting in this mock trade would be Sacramento’s 2027 first-round pick. While this pick would most likely be a pick outside of the lottery, if the Kings were to have a rough season that year, Brooklyn would not be able to capitalize anyway so that devalues the pick significantly.

Mitchell and Duarte are not particularly interesting players at the moment, but both are lottery picks from the 2021 NBA Draft so it’s possible that the Nets wouldn’t make taking chances on both of them, especially with Brooklyn looking to bring in as much talent as possible.

One thing to watch is if the Nets would be willing to trade Finney-Smith for a package similar to this given the fact that they have already rejected a trade of two first-round picks for him in the past.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire